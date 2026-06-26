South Korean president's approval rating falls to record low: Poll

The approval rating of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has dropped to its lowest level since he took office in June last year, Yonhap News Agency reported Friday, citing the latest Gallup Korea poll.

The survey of 1,000 adults found Lee's approval rating fell six percentage points from two weeks earlier to 51%, while his disapproval rating rose by the same margin to 41% -- the first time it has exceeded 40% in Gallup polling.

Respondents cited concerns over the economy, housing policies and alleged irregularities involving the National Election Commission as the main reasons for their negative assessment.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea remained unchanged at 41%, while backing for the main opposition People Power Party slipped two percentage points to 27%.

The poll was conducted from Tuesday to Thursday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.