Australia set to play Iran, Paraguay may face Germany in Round of 32

Australia advance to next round after goalless draw with Paraguay Australia set to play Iran, Paraguay may face Germany in Round of 32

Australia advanced to the next round after a 0-0 draw with Paraguay in their final Group D match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in the US.

Australia made a brighter start, taking the game to Paraguay, who were happy to sit deep, stay compact and look to hit on the counter.

The Socceroos controlled much of the contest, but Paraguay's disciplined defense proved difficult to break down. While gaining more composure in the second half, Paraguay failed to convert that into a convincing opportunity, resulting in a goalless stalemate.

Australia advanced by finishing second in Group D, while third-place Paraguay must wait for other group results to see if they qualify.

Australia are set to play Iran while, in the event of making the cut as best third team, Paraguay will face Germany in the Round of 32.