US advance as group leader, set to play Bosnia and Herzegovina in Round of 32

Türkiye upset USA 3-2 in final Group D World Cup match US advance as group leader, set to play Bosnia and Herzegovina in Round of 32

Türkiye delivered a late upset to the US, beating them 3-2 on Thursday in their final Group D match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in the US.

The US started the game lightning fast, with Auston Trusty taking advantage of an unmarked defender in the 3rd minute, putting it in the near post past goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir to take the lead.

The Turkish equalizer came soon after. Baris Alper Yilmaz weaved through the US defense to square the ball in the path of Real Madrid star Arda Guler to hammer it in in the 10th minute to score his and his team’s first goal at the World Cup. It was Türkiye’s 63rd shot of the tournament and marked its first goal at the FIFA World Cup in 24 years after Ilhan Mansiz’s goal in 2002.

As the game leveled, both sides looked to gain the upper hand. This time, Türkiye took the lead through a brilliant passing spree that found Orkun Kokcu in the box, who slotted it in in the 31st minute.

Regrouping at the start of the second half, the US found their equalizer in the 49th minute as Türkiye failed to fully clear a cross in the box, where Sebastian Berhalter ran onto the ball and smashed it into the ground and in at the near post, scoring his first international goal.

As the game was coming to a close, Türkiye snatched the win with Kaan Ayhan in the 90+8th minute with a close range shot, clinching their first and only win in the tournament.

As a result of the game, the US finished Group D in first place, securing their place past the group stage, while Türkiye finished last, exiting the tournament.

The US is set to play Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

