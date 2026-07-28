Russian, Azerbaijani presidents discuss bilateral ties in phone call

Anadolu staff
28 July 2026•Update: 28 July 2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and international issues.
According to a Kremlin statement, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.
During the call, Putin and Aliyev noted the constructive nature of Russian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as the intensification of dialogue between their governments and relevant agencies.