- Lions of Teranga to face England in Round of 32, if they qualify

Senegal pulverize 10-man Iraq 5-0 for shot at place in next round of World Cup - Lions of Teranga to face England in Round of 32, if they qualify

Senegal pulverized a 10-man Iraq team 5-0 on Friday in their final Group I match to throw their hat in the ring for the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Canada.

The Lions of Teranga made the perfect start, taking the lead after just four minutes when Habib Diarra converted Abdoulaye Seck's headed knockdown from close range.

Iraq's task became significantly harder in the 13th minute when defender Rebin Sulaka was sent off for pulling down Sadio Mane as the Senegal captain raced through on goal. Referee Anthony Taylor initially produced a yellow card, but after a lengthy VAR review upgraded the decision to a red, reducing Iraq to 10 men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Iraq defended resolutely for the remainder of the first half to keep the deficit to one goal.

Senegal, however, took complete control after the interval. Ismaila Sarr doubled the advantage in the 56th minute, finishing from close range to score his fourth FIFA World Cup goal and surpass Papa Bouba Diop as Senegal's all-time leading scorer at the tournament.

Three minutes later, substitute Papa Gueye had an instant effect, unleashing a thunderous left-footed strike from 20 yards into the roof of the net to make it 3-0 in minute 59.

Gueye repeated the feat in the 71st minute with another unstoppable long-range effort, giving the Iraqi goalkeeper no chance and extending Senegal's lead to four.

The rout was completed in the 82nd minute when Iliman Ndiaye curled another spectacular strike into the top corner, sealing a dominant 5-0 victory.

Senegal became the first African nation to score five goals in a FIFA World Cup match, after struggling to break down Iraq in the first half.

They finished Group I in third place, still in contention to advance, and will have to wait for the other groups to play their matches to determine their fate, while Iraq finished last, exiting the tournament.

Senegal could play England in the Round of 32.