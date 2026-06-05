Upper chamber approves legislation in 52-47 vote, sending it to House for final passage

US Senate passes immigration enforcement bill Upper chamber approves legislation in 52-47 vote, sending it to House for final passage

The US Senate early Friday passed a $69.5 billion budget reconciliation package to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and border security operations through 2029.

Following an overnight 18-hour voting marathon, the Senate approved the measure in a 52-47 vote, with only one Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, voting against it. The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives for final passage.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he aims to secure final approval of the bill next week.

The measure marks a significant policy victory for President Donald Trump and comes after lawmakers rejected efforts to permanently block a controversial $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund intended to compensate some of his political allies.

Democrats and several Republicans sought to eliminate the fund or redirect the money through a series of amendments, but those efforts failed.

The proposed amendments also included provisions aimed at addressing affordability concerns and preventing the Trump administration from funding a planned White House ballroom and the proposed "anti-weaponization" fund.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer led an effort to ban the fund, describing it as a potential “slush fund.”

Earlier this week, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Trump administration would not proceed with the "anti-weaponization" fund.

The fund was announced last month by the Justice Department as part of a settlement agreement resolving litigation brought by Trump, members of his family and the Trump Organization over the disclosure of their tax returns and other alleged government misconduct.