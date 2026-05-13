Goods deficit at $9.5B, services post surplus of $2.6B in March

Türkiye sees current account deficit of $9.6B in March Goods deficit at $9.5B, services post surplus of $2.6B in March

Türkiye's current account balance posted a deficit of $9.6 billion in March, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) stated on Wednesday.



Current account excluding gold and energy indicated net deficit of $3.9 billion while goods recorded a deficit of $9.5 billion.



Services item posted a surplus of $2.6 billion in March.



The bank said that according to annualized data, current account deficit recorded as $39.7 billion in March, while the goods deficit recorded as $77.8 billion.



In the same period, services recorded a net surplus of $63 billion, while the primary and secondary income realized a net deficit of $23.8 billion and $1.1 billion respectively.

