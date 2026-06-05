France opens torture, war crimes probe over treatment of Gaza flotilla activists Investigation follows statements by French nationals intercepted by Israeli forces aboard aid vessel

France's National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) has opened an investigation into allegations of torture and war crimes linked to the treatment of French activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces, French media reported on Friday.

The investigation was launched after a referral by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot concerning the treatment of French nationals on the vessel.

Barrot told France Inter on Friday that he had referred the matter to the public prosecutor under Article 40 of France's Code of Criminal Procedure after receiving information about alleged violence against French activists aboard the flotilla, which was intercepted by the Israeli navy off Cyprus on May 18.

Several activists who claimed they had been subjected to torture have been interviewed by investigators.

Following the activists' detention, a video released by Israel showing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir walking among detained activists who were kneeling in tightly packed formations with their hands zip-tied sparked widespread international backlash.

France has since barred Ben-Gvir from entering the country.

The investigation is reportedly being conducted on allegations of torture, as defined under the 1984 UN Convention Against Torture, and war crimes.