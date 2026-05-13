South Korean president holds talks with senior US, Chinese officials ahead of Xi-Trump summit Lee calls for stronger cooperation with Washington, Beijing amid global uncertainty

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met separately Wednesday with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Seoul, as regional powers step up diplomacy ahead of the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During talks with Bessent, Lee called for stronger economic cooperation between Seoul and Washington amid growing global uncertainty, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

Lee said the two allies should deepen cooperation in areas including critical minerals, supply chains and foreign exchange markets.

In a separate meeting with He, Lee called for expanded South Korea-China cooperation in the economy, trade, industry and cultural exchanges.

The vice premier responded that bilateral trade between the two countries had continued to grow this year and reaffirmed Beijing’s willingness to strengthen cooperation with Seoul, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Bessent and He later held separate US-China economic and trade talks in Seoul ahead of the planned Xi-Trump summit.

Bessent is expected to travel to Beijing to join Trump during his visit to China, which is set to begin Wednesday evening.