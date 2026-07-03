Turkish organizations showcase innovative sustainability projects to global stakeholders at online conference aimed at securing funding, accelerating Europe’s green industrial transformation

Türkiye leads global EU summit on clean industry cooperation to drive decarbonization Turkish organizations showcase innovative sustainability projects to global stakeholders at online conference aimed at securing funding, accelerating Europe’s green industrial transformation

Eight Turkish institutions presented innovative sustainability projects to a global audience at a networking event for the EU’s Clean Industrial Deal, where organizations from 10 countries showcased strategic partnerships and technology proposals.

The Horizon Europe Clean Industrial Deal International Brokerage Event was held online on June 4 by Türkiye’s Scientific and Technological Research Council (Tubitak), with support from the EU-funded Technical Assistance for Türkiye in Horizon Europe project.

The European Commission’s Clean Industry Pact aims to shift the approach to decarbonization, treating it as a key driver of economic resilience across the globe.

Cagri Yildirim, national coordinator of Tubitak’s Horizon Europe program, said sustainable practices have become key to maintaining technological capacity and industrial competitiveness.

The event attracted 611 registered stakeholders from 37 countries, including representatives from Canada, Brazil, and Tunisia, while 22 institutions from 10 countries made presentations during the sessions.

The Turkish delegation included Istanbul Technical University (ITU), the Tubitak Marmara Research Center, and the Middle East Technical University (METU) MEMS Center.

The organizations presented specialized projects in water recovery systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI) in textile factories, low-carbon hydrogen production, sustainable cement recycling, and more.

The event focused on advanced manufacturing approaches and the development of innovative materials to replace fossil fuels and critical raw materials.

Under the event’s main themes, research aimed at scaling up innovative electrode technology was presented. The technology is designed to reduce reliance on imported rare earth metals such as iridium and platinum.

The event also hosted discussions on the use of AI-powered industrial digital twins to optimize complex production processes and improve energy efficiency.

Experts invited to the event detailed funding opportunities to shape the ongoing transformation of European industry, outlining upcoming calls for proposals this year and next under the Clean Industrial Deal and the Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking (CBE JU).

Stakeholders can still register on the active B2Match platform to pursue networking and funding partnerships through the end of the 2027 call periods.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul