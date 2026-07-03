Hans Kluge says Türkiye’s emergency response capacity after 2023 earthquakes showed that preparedness ‘cannot wait for disaster’

WHO Europe chief hails Türkiye’s earthquake preparedness as model for global health security Hans Kluge says Türkiye’s emergency response capacity after 2023 earthquakes showed that preparedness ‘cannot wait for disaster’

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said Türkiye’s response to the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes demonstrated the importance of preparedness before disasters strike, as health ministers, deputy ministers and experts from more than 40 countries gathered in Istanbul for a WHO ministerial conference.

Speaking at the conference on “Protecting Health in Earthquakes: Strengthening Health Security through Earthquake Emergency Management,” held in cooperation with Türkiye’s Health Ministry at the Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel, Kluge thanked Türkiye for its international leadership and solidarity.

“I would also like to join the (Turkish health) minister in expressing our sympathy and condolences to the affected communities in Venezuela and to thank Türkiye for immediately sending emergency medical teams, which very concretely demonstrates how the country shares its experience with the rest of the world,” Kluge said.

He recalled visiting Hatay and Gaziantep just days after the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes, saying he walked through temporary shelters and spoke with survivors and emergency medical teams.

“They were among the best equipped I have seen anywhere, treating people who had lost everything. I will never forget it,” he said. “Because behind every figure is a person, a family and a life that has changed forever.”

Kluge said the February 2023 earthquakes taught difficult lessons, including that hospitals and clinics themselves may fail during disasters.

“But it also showed us what readiness looks like,” he said.

“The teams I saw there in Türkiye reached survivors within hours,” he said, adding: “More than 50,000 patients were immediately moved to safety by helicopter. This capacity had been built beforehand. This was preparedness.”

“Because preparedness cannot wait for disaster,” he added.

Kluge said evidence shows that building a hospital to survive an earthquake adds only 1% to 4% in additional costs but “pays back more than four times over,” making preparedness a “very smart” investment.

He said ministers, deputy ministers and experts from more than 40 countries and four WHO regions—Africa, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Pacific, and Europe—attended the Istanbul conference.

“The Istanbul Declaration will be the strongest declaration in history in this particular field because it was developed through consultations not only in theory but also with ministers and experts who have direct experience,” he said.

Kluge stressed that while countries cannot prevent or precisely predict earthquakes, they can choose to prepare their health systems. or precisely predicted, but countries can decide whether their health systems are ready.

“Türkiye has always shared its lessons transparently so other countries can learn,” he said.

He described solidarity as one of the key outcomes of the conference.

“Solidarity is not only the morally right thing to do; it is a strategic necessity,” Kluge said. “In today’s interconnected world, strengthening preparedness in one country strengthens the security of all countries.”

He said Türkiye was the right place for the WHO to hold the conference because it has consistently demonstrated international solidarity.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries kept vaccines for themselves. Whenever I asked Türkiye to share vaccines, Türkiye did so,” he said.

Kluge also thanked Türkiye for helping with the medical evacuation of children from Gaza, saying he personally awarded President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the first and only WHO award in recognition of Türkiye’s role as a global champion in evacuating severely wounded and critically ill children from Gaza.

“I would like to thank the people of Türkiye, President Erdogan and Minister Memisoglu for always working with WHO for people who have been left behind around the world,” he said.

Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu said Türkiye sees sharing its disaster management experience with countries in need as a humanitarian responsibility, adding that “health is a universal value beyond borders.”

He said Türkiye will continue to support countries facing disasters by sharing its qualified human resources and institutional capacity.

*Writing by Merve Berker