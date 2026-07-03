Switzerland advance with 2-0 win, set to face Colombia or Ghana in Vancouver next week

Embolo, Ndoye send Switzerland past Algeria to World Cup’s final 16 Switzerland advance with 2-0 win, set to face Colombia or Ghana in Vancouver next week

Switzerland reached the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup with a controlled 2-0 win over Algeria on Thursday, as Breel Embolo struck early before Dan Ndoye added a second after halftime.

The opener came in the 10th minute after Switzerland won the ball in their own half and broke quickly down the left through 20-year-old Johan Manzambi. He squared for Embolo, who steered the ball home from close range.

With the lead secured, Switzerland shifted into a compact shape out of possession, closing space in midfield and forcing Algeria to try to play through the defensive block.

Algeria struggled to create clear chances, with Ibrahim Maza dragging a snap shot wide of the near post in first-half stoppage time.

Switzerland doubled their lead almost immediately after the break. A weak clearance from Rafik Belghali fell to Ndoye, who placed his shot beyond goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez had a chance to respond moments later but fired straight at a defender from a central position, summing up a frustrating night for the North African side.

Switzerland will face Colombia or Ghana in the last 16 in Vancouver next week.