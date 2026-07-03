‘We have alliances. Within NATO, we are an ally,’ Hakan Fidan says

Türkiye determines its own ‘friends, enemies' based on national interests: Foreign minister ‘We have alliances. Within NATO, we are an ally,’ Hakan Fidan says

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Türkiye conducts an independent foreign policy based on its national interests, saying Ankara maintains dialogue with all actors while determining its own diplomatic priorities.

"There is no need for us to make other countries' enemies our enemies as well. We are mature enough to determine our own friends and enemies. We have alliances. Within NATO, we are an ally," Fidan told CNN Turk in an interview.

Balanced diplomacy

Fidan said Türkiye sees dialogue as its primary foreign policy tool and maintains relations with all parties.

He said Ankara has relations with Russia, Iran, Europe, NATO allies, and Asia-Pacific countries while pursuing its national interests.

Managing relations with actors that have conflicting interests requires careful diplomacy, he added.

Contacts with Russia

Fidan said he recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, conveying the Turkish president's messages and discussing regional developments.

According to Fidan, the talks covered the Russia-Ukraine war and developments in the Caucasus, Palestine, Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Putin reaffirmed that Russia remains committed to the position agreed with US President Donald Trump in Alaska regarding the Ukraine peace process, he added.

EU relations

On relations with the EU, Fidan said both Türkiye and the bloc agree that the Customs Union should be modernized.

"The Customs Union needs to be modernized and updated. Both sides agree on this, but there is a blocking issue. There is the stance taken by the Greek Cypriot side. There are problems in overcoming that," he said.

Fidan also said Türkiye continues to work toward visa liberalization with the EU while calling for improvements in current visa practices until that goal is achieved.

He added that several legislative steps remain to fulfill the remaining criteria.

‘360-degree foreign policy’

Fidan said Türkiye's recent diplomatic engagements reflect its "360-degree foreign policy" approach aimed at strengthening security, expanding trade and increasing international cooperation.

He said Ankara is expanding cooperation with countries, including South Korea, Canada, Russia, Egypt, Indonesia and other Asia-Pacific nations, in areas ranging from artificial intelligence and nuclear energy to trade.

Fidan also said Türkiye has strengthened ties with Bangladesh's new administration and supported the country's successful bid for the presidency of the UN General Assembly.