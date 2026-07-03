Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: July 3, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including US President Donald Trump saying Iran has agreed to "just about everything we need" in ongoing negotiations, Algeria counting votes after its second parliamentary elections since 2019, and a US pilot killed after his aircraft was set on fire in Indonesia's Papua region.

TOP STORIES

Trump says Iran has agreed to 'just about everything we need' in talks

US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran are progressing, adding that he believes Tehran has agreed to nearly all of Washington's key demands.

"We're negotiating ... I think they've agreed to just about everything we need," Trump said in an interview with CNBC.

Trump reiterated that the US is not seeking regime change in Iran, saying Washington's objective remains preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Qatari and Pakistani mediators also announced that the next round of US-Iran talks will be held at the earliest possible time following funeral ceremonies for Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Algeria counts votes in 2nd parliamentary elections since 2019

Algeria began counting votes after polls closed for the country's second parliamentary election since the 2019 popular movement.

Polling stations closed after voting was extended by one hour, with more than 24 million eligible voters choosing members of the 407-seat People's National Assembly.

The election authority has yet to release official results.

US pilot killed after plane set on fire in Indonesia's Papua region

A US pilot was killed in Indonesia's Papua Highlands province after unidentified assailants allegedly set his aircraft on fire following its landing at a remote airstrip.

Authorities said the aircraft was carrying seven passengers in addition to the pilot, with no reports of injuries among the passengers.

Indonesian officials are investigating the incident, while local media reported that a separatist armed group claimed responsibility for the attack.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

US economy adds fewer-than-expected 57,000 jobs in June

The US economy added 57,000 jobs in June, far below market expectations, while the unemployment rate edged down to 4.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Employment increased in professional and business services, health care and social assistance, while leisure and hospitality posted significant job losses.

The figures also included downward revisions totaling 74,000 jobs for April and May.

Google loses EU court fight over $4.7B Android antitrust fine

Google lost its final appeal against a roughly €4.1 billion ($4.7 billion) European Union antitrust fine after the bloc's highest court upheld the penalty linked to Android.

The Court of Justice of the European Union confirmed that Google abused its dominant market position through Android-related licensing and pre-installation practices, ending one of the EU's longest-running competition cases against the US technology giant.

SPORTS

Spain cruise past Austria to reach World Cup Round of 16

Spain booked their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Austria at Los Angeles Stadium.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring in the 36th minute with his third goal of the tournament, helping Spain secure a dominant win. They will face either Portugal or Croatia in the next round.

Türkiye maintain perfect record in Basketball World Cup qualifiers

Türkiye extended their unbeaten run to five games by defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 82-75 in Group C of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European qualifiers.

The victory keeps Türkiye on course for the second round of qualifying ahead of their final group stage game against Switzerland.

NEWS IN BRIEF