Senior officials meet in Marib to review military readiness as tensions escalate with Houthis

Yemeni presidential council member says Houthis ‘believe only in war’ Senior officials meet in Marib to review military readiness as tensions escalate with Houthis

Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council member Sultan Al-Aradah said Saturday that the Houthi group “believes only in the option of war,” describing the battle against the group as “decisive.”

His remarks came during an expanded military meeting in the central province of Marib attended by Defense Minister Taher Al-Aqili, Chief of Staff and Joint Operations Commander Sagheer bin Aziz, and the commander of the Saudi-led Arab coalition forces in the province, Brig. Gen. Fares Al-Shammari.

According to Yemen’s official SABA news agency, the meeting reviewed military and field developments, combat readiness and the implementation of operational plans across various fronts.

Al-Aradah, who also serves as governor of Marib, called for raising combat readiness and strengthening the defensive and operational capabilities of military and security units to meet the demands of the current stage.

He described the years-long conflict against the Houthis as a “decisive battle” to defend Yemen’s republican system and national principles, urging continued efforts to restore state institutions and end what he described as the group’s rebellion and coup.

Al-Aradah accused the Houthis of continuing to reject regional and international peace initiatives, saying the group “believes only in the option of war” and deliberately prolongs the suffering of Yemenis living in areas under its control.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on his remarks.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s state-run Yemen TV reported that airstrikes of unspecified origin targeted Houthi positions, including missile launchers, Katyusha rocket launch sites and weapons depots in the districts of Al-Jubah in Marib province and Al-Safra and Majzar in Al-Jawf province.

The broadcaster said the strikes killed several Houthi fighters, including missile-launch specialists. The Houthis have not commented on the report.

The developments came amid renewed escalation between the Houthis and the Saudi-led Arab coalition after the group announced what it called a maritime navigation ban on Saudi Arabia and claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

Yemen has remained mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and large parts of the country in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention in support of the internationally recognized government the following year.

Although front lines have remained relatively calm since a UN-brokered truce in April 2022, military tensions have risen in recent days amid renewed exchanges of strikes and continued deadlock in peace efforts.