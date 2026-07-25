Visit to former prison comes during first trip by UN secretary-general to Syria since 2009

UN chief visits Syria’s Sednaya prison during landmark trip Visit to former prison comes during first trip by UN secretary-general to Syria since 2009

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the former Sednaya prison north of Damascus on Saturday as part of his landmark trip to Syria, the first by a UN chief to the country since 2009.

According to Syria’s state news agency SANA, Guterres toured the prison alongside Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ibrahim Olabi.

Earlier in the day, he also visited the Umayyad Mosque and toured Damascus’ Old City.

Guterres arrived in Damascus on Saturday for a three-day visit.

Earlier, he met President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the People’s Palace and held talks with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, during which he reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and called on the international community to support the country’s recovery.

His visit also includes a tour of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the occupied Golan Heights as part of efforts to monitor commitments under the Syria-Israel ceasefire agreement.