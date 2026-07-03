No immediate reports of casualties or damage, authorities say no tsunami threat

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off eastern Indonesia No immediate reports of casualties or damage, authorities say no tsunami threat

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia on Friday, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage, The New Indian Express reported, citing the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake struck at a depth of 120 kilometers (74.6 miles), about 58 kilometers (36 miles) west of Tobelo in North Maluku province at 11.31 am local time (0231GMT).

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said there was no tsunami threat following the quake.