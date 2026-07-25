Zelenskyy confirmes attack on refinery, says strikes also targeted weapons plant, logistics hub, fuel depot in Russia

Drone crash sparks fire at Russia's Tyumen oil refinery Zelenskyy confirmes attack on refinery, says strikes also targeted weapons plant, logistics hub, fuel depot in Russia

Russia’s Tyumen oil refinery caught fire after a Ukrainian drone crashed on the premises, local authorities said on Saturday.

Tyumen regional Gov. Aleksandr Moor said emergency services were responding at the scene, and that he was personally monitoring the situation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine had struck the refinery, saying overnight attacks also targeted other regions.

On US social media platform X, Zelenskyy said the strikes hit a plant in Kirov that he claimed supplies components for Russian weapons, a logistics facility in Yekaterinburg and a fuel depot site in Rostov-on-Don.

He also claimed that Ukraine achieved "very strong results" with long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea, including against "vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship."

Ukrainian drones have targeted 24 of Russia's 34 refineries in 2026. By mid-June, around one-third of Russia's refining capacity was estimated to be offline, a report by the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies said.

Intensified attacks on Russian oil refineries have prompted Moscow to periodically impose restrictions aimed at stabilizing the domestic fuel market.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure contributed to fuel shortages, but insists the situation remains under control.