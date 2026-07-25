Russia, Ukraine exchange overnight strikes, killing 17, injuring dozens on both sides Ukrainian drones reach online retailer Wildberries logistic center in Yekaterinburg; authorities say only parking lot hit

Russia and Ukraine on Saturday accused each other of launching overnight attacks that killed at least 17 people and injured dozens of others on both sides.

In Ukraine, three people were killed in Russia’s strike on the Sumy region, which damaged civilian infrastructure, warehouses and vehicles, regional Gov. Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram.

One person was killed after Moscow shelled the central district of Kherson in the early morning, according to Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin. He later said a 91-year-old person was killed and another person was injured after an afternoon attack in the region's administrative center.

Ukraine’s Air Force claimed Russia launched two guided missiles and 157 drones overnight, and that 128 aerial targets were intercepted or suppressed over the country’s north, south, east and center.

The Russian-installed governor of Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said Ukraine struck tourist camps in the village of Kyrylivka under Russian control, killing 12 and injuring 19 others. Kyiv has not yet commented on the attack.

In Russia's Rostov region, five people were injured in what Gov. Yury Slyusar described as a “massive” Ukrainian air attack.

Slyusar said air defenses intercepted drones and missiles across the region, but falling debris damaged civilian infrastructure and sparked fires at several buildings.

One person was injured in Russia's Belgorod region after a Ukrainian strike hit a commercial building, local authorities said, adding a separate attack sparked a fire at an apartment building, which was later extinguished.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its forces intercepted and destroyed 328 Ukrainian drones across the country, Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and over the waters of ​​the Sea of Azov.

The ministry added that its forces carried out overnight strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and drones against what it described as military-related targets at Ukrainian ports.

A cargo ship unloading supplies for the Ukrainian military was hit at the port of Mykolaiv, while port infrastructure used to unload and store military cargo was struck in Odesa, it said.

It added that strikes also targeted fuel storage facilities and a warehouse containing military equipment at the port of Izmail.

Ukrainian drones reach another Wildberries warehouse in Yekaterinburg

Ukrainian media, citing Telegram channels, claimed Kyiv struck another Wildberries logistics center in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

Sverdlovsk regional Gov. Denis Pasler said air defenses repelled a drone attack on the region, with falling debris sparking a 300-square-meter fire in a parking lot in Yekaterinburg's Chkalovsky district. He said no injuries or damage to infrastructure were reported.

Wildberries stressed that its logistics complex was not damaged. It said the company had carried out a pre-planned evacuation at its Yekaterinburg logistics facility in line with safety procedures and temporarily suspended operations. The company said normal operations are expected to resume soon.

In a statement on US social media company X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that his country hit what he described as a "logistics facility" in Yekaterinburg.

A series of Ukrainian drone attacks have struck multiple logistics centers of Russia's largest online retailer over the past week, causing casualties and disruption.

The strikes targeted facilities in the Tambov, Moscow and Stavropol regions, as well as in the St. Petersburg area and Simferopol in annexed Crimea.

Independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.