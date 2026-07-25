Antonio Guterres appeals to international community ‘to spare no effort to support the people of Syria as well’

UN ‘stands with Syria at this pivotal moment,’ says chief Guterres Antonio Guterres appeals to international community ‘to spare no effort to support the people of Syria as well’

The UN “stands with Syria at this pivotal moment,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said as he arrived in Damascus on Saturday, the first visit by a UN chief to the country since Ban Ki-moon in 2009.

“I have just arrived in Damascus for a visit of solidarity,” Guterres said on US social media platform X.

“My message is clear: The UN stands with Syria at this pivotal moment & I appeal to the international community to spare no effort to support the people of Syria as well.”

Guterres met President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the People's Palace, visited the Umayyad Mosque and toured the city's Old Quarter, accompanied by Syria's permanent representative to the UN Ibrahim Olabi.

Alikhbariah TV said the meeting between al-Sharaa and Guterres began shortly after the UN chief arrived in the Syrian capital on his three-day visit. He was received at Damascus International Airport by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

Further details about their meeting were not immediately available.