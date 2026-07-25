Talks with Guterres focus on recovery, reconstruction and a new phase of Syria-UN partnership, says Asaad al-Shaibani

UN chief's visit marks Syria's transition to 'active partner' in UN: Foreign minister Talks with Guterres focus on recovery, reconstruction and a new phase of Syria-UN partnership, says Asaad al-Shaibani

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Saturday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to Damascus marks Syria's transition to the role of an "active partner" in the United Nations.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Guterres in Damascus, al-Shaibani welcomed the first visit by a UN chief to Syria in 17 years.

He said the visit carries "profound significance beyond its official dimensions" and constitutes "a clear declaration of Syria's transition to the role of an active partner in the United Nations."

Al-Shaibani said talks with Guterres focused on a new phase of partnership between Syria and the UN, including recovery and reconstruction under "a single strategy for a Syrian-led recovery process."

Addressing regional stability, al-Shaibani said Damascus stressed during the meeting that lasting peace cannot be achieved amid what he described as "grave violations" of Syria's sovereignty.

"The continuation of Israeli military operations and the illegal occupation of our territory beyond the 1974 line represent a direct threat to the region's security and a drain on our national resources," he said.