15 injured in train accident in central Turkey

Passenger and freight trains collide in Turkey’s central province of Sivas

SIVAS, Turkey

At least 15 people were injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Turkey’s central province of Sivas on Monday.

The passenger train crashed into the freight train in Ulas district.

Security and health teams were dispatched to the area. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Halil Dalak, local district governor, who arrived at the scene, told Anadolu Agency that the wounded had not suffered critical injuries.

"The technical staff now examines [the place], the detailed information will be provided. Then we can say what was the cause of the accident," Dalak said.

So far, it is thought that dense fog could have resulted in a missed signal.

Reporting by Serhat Zafer, Halife Yalcinkaya:Writing by Handan Kazanci