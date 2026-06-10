Defendants found guilty of recording Busan naval base on nine occasions between 2023 and 2024

2 Chinese citizens sentenced over filming South Korean naval base Defendants found guilty of recording Busan naval base on nine occasions between 2023 and 2024

Two Chinese nationals have been sentenced in South Korea for repeatedly filming a naval base in the southeastern city of Busan using drones and mobile phones, local media reported Wednesday.

According to the Busan District Court, the two defendants, in their 40s and 30s, were found guilty of illegally recording the Busan naval base on nine occasions between March 2023 and June 2024, Yonhap News reported.

One defendant was sentenced to 18 months in prison, while the other received a one-year suspended prison term.

The final incident took place on June 25, 2024, when drones were flown over the base during a visit by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was inspecting the US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt docked there.

The older defendant was convicted of benefiting the enemy, while both were found guilty of violating South Korea's Military Bases and Installations Protection Act.

The court said both individuals were studying in South Korea at the time of the offenses.

"The defendants caused significant danger to the military interests of the Republic of Korea by exposing information related to military installations," the court said.

The court also noted that the photos and footage did not appear to have been shared with hostile states or organizations.