Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter crashed during take-off due to reported technical fault, says military in statement

Pakistani army says chopper crashes in Muzaffarabad, all personnel dead Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter crashed during take-off due to reported technical fault, says military in statement

A Pakistani Army Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad on Wednesday during take-off due to a reported technical fault, the military said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), all personnel on board were killed in the accident, with no survivors.

The helicopter was part of Pakistan Army Aviation operations when it went down shortly after take-off in the mountainous region of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, also known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Rescue and recovery teams were immediately dispatched to the crash site to retrieve remains and secure the area.

ISPR said a board of inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the technical malfunction that led to the crash.

Further details about the identities and number of military personnel on board have not yet been released.