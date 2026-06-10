Google Cloud outage hits parts of India after data center fire

A fire at a third-party data center in India disrupted Google Cloud network services on Tuesday, affecting users in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and nearby regions, according to the company and local media reports.

Google Cloud said the incident forced an emergency power shutdown of networking equipment at the facility, leading to reduced network capacity and connectivity issues. In a statement posted on its service health dashboard, the company said: “Network traffic to Google Cloud originating from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and surrounding areas is experiencing intermittent periods of elevated latency and possible packet loss.”

The company added that the fire resulted in the isolation of a local Point of Presence (PoP) in Delhi, impacting network performance for customers connecting to Google Cloud services from several parts of India.

According to The Times of India, Google engineers rerouted traffic away from the affected infrastructure and implemented mitigation measures to reduce the impact on customers. The report said the outage stemmed from a fire at a third-party facility rather than a failure within Google’s own Cloud infrastructure.

Google said there was currently no workaround available for affected customers and that restoration efforts were ongoing. The company noted that additional traffic-management measures were being deployed to stabilize network performance while damaged systems remained offline.

The disruption highlights the dependence of major Cloud providers on third-party infrastructure and the potential impact of physical incidents on digital services. Businesses relying on Google Cloud may have experienced slower application performance, delayed data transfers and intermittent connectivity issues during the outage.

Google continues to monitor the situation and provide updates through its status dashboard as engineers work to restore full network capacity and normal service levels across affected regions.

