Youth and Sports Minister cites Russia-Ukraine war, argues sport must not become ‘tool for normalizing aggression’

Ukraine appeals to auto racing body to reverse decision to lift restrictions on Russian, Belarusian drivers Youth and Sports Minister cites Russia-Ukraine war, argues sport must not become ‘tool for normalizing aggression’

Ukrainian Youth and Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi said Tuesday that he has appealed to the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to reverse its decision to lift restrictions on Russian and Belarusian motorsport participants.

“We call for this decision to be reversed,” Bidnyi said in a LinkedIn post, expressing that the reasons for the sanctions imposed after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022 have not disappeared.

Bidnyi said that more than 770 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed because of the war, while more than 925 sports facilities across the country have been destroyed.

He said that lifting the restrictions constitutes a “blatant disregard for international law and the principles of Fair Play,” noting the EU’s position on not “normalizing” Russia’s participation in international sports “until a just peace is achieved.”

“We call on all international sports federations to stand on the side of justice. Sport must not become a tool for normalizing aggression. There must be no place for sportswashing in international sport,” he added.

The FIA announced last week that it lifted restrictions on Russian and Belarusian motorsport participants, allowing them to compete with their national flags, symbols and anthems.

Separately, on July 7, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) provisionally lifted a ban on the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), saying its Executive Board had determined that the committee no longer included regional sports organizations in territories under the jurisdiction of Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee.

Ukraine, in response, said that it had filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport challenging the IOC’s decision to provisionally lift the ROC’s suspension, arguing the governing body of the modern Olympic Games acted "prematurely" and without properly verifying whether the violations that led to the ROC's suspension in 2023 had been resolved.

The IOC recommended that Belarusian and Russian athletes be barred from international competitions in late February 2022, days after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.