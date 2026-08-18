One of the missiles fell inside Emirati territorial waters, Defense Ministry says

UAE says it detected 2 incoming ballistic missiles launched from Iran One of the missiles fell inside Emirati territorial waters, Defense Ministry says

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Defense Ministry announced Tuesday that the country's air-defense systems had detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran.

One of the missiles fell inside the UAE's territorial waters while the other fell outside Emirati territory, the ministry said in a social-media post.

The UAE, the ministry added, “remains fully prepared and ready to respond to any threats, and to firmly counter any attempts to undermine the country’s security.”

The statement comes shortly after the ministry said in an earlier social-media post that its air-defense systems had detected an incoming missile.

