Drone was reportedly attempting to strike military camp in central province of Marib

Government-linked forces in Yemen claim to shoot down Houthi suicide drone Drone was reportedly attempting to strike military camp in central province of Marib

Emergency forces associated with Yemen's internationally recognized Aden-based government said Tuesday that they had shot down a Houthi suicide drone that attempted to strike a military camp in the central province of Marib.

In a social-media post, emergency forces said air-defense systems at Marib’s Al-Thaniyah Camp had successfully “shot down a Houthi suicide drone that was attempting to target the camp.”

They also posted an image purporting to show the drone burning after it had been downed.

Yemen’s Ansar Allah group, also known as the Houthis, have yet to comment on the reported incident.

In 2014, the Iran-backed Houthis overran much of the country, including Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

This was followed by several years of war between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

Since the eruption of the Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023, ​​​​​​​the Houthis have become increasingly involved in regional hostilities, carrying out missile attacks on Israel and Israel-linked commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The latest uptick in fighting – coupled with the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States – has revived fears of a return to full-scale conflict in the impoverished Gulf nation.