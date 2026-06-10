Russia says ‘possible restructuring’ of military facilities in Syria under discussion Cooperation between Russia, Syria developing 'very actively,' Foreign Ministry spokeswoman adds

Russia said on Wednesday that the "possible restructuring" of its military facilities in Syria is being discussed.

In remarks to journalists at a media briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia’s military presence in Syria is a topic of discussion in contacts with Damascus, including in the context of a “possible restructuring of the functionality" of Russian military facilities.

“However, this, again, falls under the purview of our security apparatus – the Ministry of Defense,” Zakharova said.

Zakharova added that bilateral cooperation is developing “very actively,” and that government agencies and business circles from the two countries are involved in efforts aimed at expanding ties.

Russia maintains two key military facilities in Syria: a naval logistics base in Tartus and the Khmeimim air base in the northwestern province of Latakia.