Military approved plans for renewed fighting in Gaza, but political sources said government has not yet approved another offensive

Israel prepares for possible Gaza offensive as ceasefire talks continue: Report Military approved plans for renewed fighting in Gaza, but political sources said government has not yet approved another offensive

The Israeli military is preparing for a possible return to “large-scale” fighting in Gaza, as ceasefire talks in Cairo continue, Haaretz reported early Wednesday.

Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has approved several operational plans presented in recent weeks by the army’s Southern Command as part of discussions on renewed ground operations in the Gaza Strip, army sources familiar with the matter said.

Israeli political sources said, however, that the government has not approved plans to expand the fighting, despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s push to prepare for another offensive, Haaretz reported.

The newspaper said the Israeli military claims the Palestinian group Hamas has rebuilt its capabilities, using that as a justification to resume the war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Palestinian factions are holding talks in Cairo under Egyptian mediation in an effort to reach agreements on Gaza’s future governance and the issue of Hamas’ disarmament, Haaretz reported.

Sources familiar with the negotiations cautioned that many details remain unresolved, and said some reports published in recent days do not reflect final agreements between the parties, Haaretz reported.

Mustafa Barghouti, chairman of the Palestinian National Initiative and one of the factional leaders taking part in the talks, told Haaretz that the factions are seeking a gradual framework.

Israel is trying to create conditions that would push Gaza residents into forced migration, Barghouti said.

Citing statements by Defense Minister Israel Katz, he said current Israeli policy is worsening already dire living conditions in the strip to encourage people to leave, Haaretz reported.

Referring to international pressure on Netanyahu, Barghouti said mediators understand that, aside from US President Donald Trump, almost no actors can effectively pressure the Israeli prime minister.

“Weapons are not the first problem that must be solved, if the first stage of the understanding is implemented, it will be possible to move to the next stage and address the other issues as well,” Barghouti said.

Israel's genocide in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

While Hamas complied with the requirements of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, Israel reneged on its commitments and continued violating the deal, while talks on moving to the second phase have remained stalled.

Israel has also prevented the entry into Gaza of the agreed quantities of food, medicine, medical supplies, shelter materials, and prefabricated homes, where around 2.4 million Palestinians, including 1.5 million displaced people, are living in catastrophic conditions.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed at least 978 Palestinians and injured 3,097 others in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.