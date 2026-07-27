1st phase of polling covers 13 constituencies, with 2 more rounds scheduled for Aug. 2 and Aug. 10

Voting begins in 1st phase of Legislative Assembly elections in Pakistan-administered Kashmir 1st phase of polling covers 13 constituencies, with 2 more rounds scheduled for Aug. 2 and Aug. 10

Voting began on Monday in the first phase of Legislative Assembly elections in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, with ballots being cast across 13 constituencies in the three districts of the Mirpur Division.

Polling opened at 8 am local time (0300GMT) and will continue until 5 pm local time (1200GMT), according to broadcaster Geo News.

A total of 296 candidates, including nominees from the Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and independents, are contesting the elections.

More than 1.4 million voters are eligible to cast ballots in the 13 constituencies across the districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber.

Authorities said comprehensive security arrangements had been put in place for the elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal said legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the voting process.

The second phase of polling is scheduled for Aug. 2 in nine constituencies of the Muzaffarabad Division and all 12 refugee constituencies, while the third phase will be held on Aug. 10 in 11 constituencies of the Poonch Division, according to the daily Dawn.

The Legislative Assembly has 45 general seats, in addition to eight reserved seats.