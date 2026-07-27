Antonio Guterres says he has witnessed strong commitment to supporting meaningful political transition in Syria

UN chief meets Syrian civil society representatives in Damascus Antonio Guterres says he has witnessed strong commitment to supporting meaningful political transition in Syria

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that he met with representatives of Syrian civil society during his visit to Damascus and witnessed a strong commitment to supporting the country's political transition.

"I met with representatives of civil society and witnessed a very strong commitment to contribute to a successful and meaningful political transition in Syria," Guterres wrote on US social media platform X alongside a photo of the meeting.

The meeting came during Guterres' visit to Damascus, where he held talks with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani.

He also visited key sites, including Sednaya Prison, associated with abuses under the Bashar al-Assad era, as well as the Umayyad Mosque.

The visit marks the first by a UN secretary-general to Syria since 2009 and comes as the country seeks to rebuild its institutions and advance a political transition following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2025.