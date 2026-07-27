Kuwait ratifies defense cooperation agreement with Pakistan

Kuwait has ratified a broad defense cooperation agreement with Pakistan, three years after it was signed, according to the country's official gazette.

The agreement was approved and published Sunday in the official gazette, Kuwait Al-Youm, formalizing a defense pact signed by the two countries in June 2023, the Kuwait Times reported.

The agreement establishes a framework for military cooperation between the Kuwaiti and Pakistani armed forces, covering military training, education, intelligence sharing, logistics, defense technology, research and exchanges of expertise, with the aim of strengthening institutional military ties between the two countries.

It also provides for cooperation in military manufacturing, electronic communications systems, scientific research, military media and cultural and sports activities.

Under the agreement, a joint military committee will oversee implementation, including the organization of joint military exercises, official visits and other cooperative programs.

The pact will remain in force for five years and will be automatically renewed unless either side decides to terminate it. It also commits both countries to protecting confidential military information and resolving any disputes arising from the agreement through diplomatic channels.

The ratification follows a series of high-level contacts between Kuwaiti and Pakistani military officials in recent months aimed at expanding bilateral defense coordination.

The agreement comes as Kuwait continues to deepen security cooperation with international partners amid heightened regional security challenges in the Gulf.

Kuwait has been among several Gulf countries targeted by Iranian missile and drone attacks during the recent regional escalation. Tehran has said the strikes were aimed at US military facilities hosted by Gulf states, while Kuwaiti authorities said their air defenses intercepted projectiles that entered the country's airspace.