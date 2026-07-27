Netanyahu says Iran will top his talks with US president

Israeli premier departs for Washington for talks with Trump Netanyahu says Iran will top his talks with US president

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday departed for Washington for talks with US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu’s talks in Washington at Trump's invitation will focus on issues of mutual interest to Israel and the US, according to the official Israel in Arabic account on US social media company X.

Before taking off, Netanyahu said that Iran will top his talks with Trump.

“Of course, our goal is to safeguard our security while also expanding the circle of peace around us,” he said in statements carried by The Times of Israel newspaper.

Netanyahu said he will also attend the funeral of late Senator Lindsey Graham during his trip.

The Israeli prime minister said on Sunday that he plans to attend the UN General Assembly in New York despite calls for his arrest by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Last Tuesday, Mamdani called Netanyahu a “war criminal” and urged the US government to enforce an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him if he enters the US.

Trump, however, vowed that Netanyahu “will not be arrested” while visiting the US.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, where more than 73,000 people have been killed in a brutal offensive since October 2023.