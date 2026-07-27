Ambulance carrying woman suffering severe bleeding was held for more than 30 minutes at military checkpoint, Palestinian news agency Wafa reports

Palestinian woman loses fetus as Israeli army delays ambulance in West Bank: Report Ambulance carrying woman suffering severe bleeding was held for more than 30 minutes at military checkpoint, Palestinian news agency Wafa reports

A pregnant Palestinian woman lost her fetus after the Israeli army delayed an ambulance carrying her at a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Monday.

Citing Qaryut ambulance officer Bashar Al-Qaryouti, WAFA said Israeli forces prevented the ambulance from passing through the Awarta military checkpoint, south of Nablus, after closing its gates.

Al-Qaryouti said the ambulance crew was held for more than 30 minutes while the woman, who was six months pregnant and suffering from severe bleeding, was forced to undergo a search despite her critical condition.

He added that Israeli soldiers ordered the crew to switch off the ambulance's engine, causing its onboard medical support equipment to stop operating.

According to Al-Qaryouti, the ambulance was eventually allowed to continue to the hospital, where doctors managed to save the woman's life but were unable to save her fetus.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.

The incident came as Israeli forces continued tightening movement restrictions across the occupied West Bank.

Over the past two days, the Israeli army has closed several checkpoints around the governorates of Ramallah, Nablus and Hebron, as well as multiple checkpoints north of occupied East Jerusalem, causing severe traffic congestion and disrupting the movement of Palestinians.

The escalation followed violence that began on Friday, when four Palestinians were killed and four others injured while confronting an attack by Israeli settlers, backed by the Israeli army, in the town of Tal, southwest of Nablus.

The incident was followed by military raids and arrests across the occupied West Bank, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to expand military operations in the territory.