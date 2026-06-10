Maritime agency says fire broke out on tanker 20 nautical miles north of Sohar - New Delhi says 3 Indians missing after attack, urges end to targeting civilian shipping

1 casualty, 2 crew members missing after fire on ship near Oman: British maritime authority Maritime agency says fire broke out on tanker 20 nautical miles north of Sohar - New Delhi says 3 Indians missing after attack, urges end to targeting civilian shipping

The UK Maritime Trade Organizations (UKMTO) Center said Wednesday that it received a report about a fire on a tanker, 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar in Oman.

The agency said one casualty was reported and two crew members were missing.

“Local authorities have reported a tanker has experienced a fire in their engine room and are on the scene assisting with the evacuation of the crew. The vessel is reporting 1 casualty and 2 crew members missing," it wrote on the US social media company X.

UKMTO did not specify the nature of the casualty, saying no environmental effects were reported, with authorities investigating the incident.

No further information was available regarding the incident.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said three nationals are missing after a vessel was attacked off Oman.

The ministry, while condemning the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello early Wednesday, said of the 24 Indian crew onboard, that 21 Indians have “been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing.”

New Delhi said the “continuing” incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are “deeply worrisome” and a “direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region.”

The ministry said the targeting of “commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end,” and “free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest.”