Research biologist says bull shark likely involved in attack at St. Andrew's Bay

Navy base employee injured in Florida shark attack Research biologist says bull shark likely involved in attack at St. Andrew's Bay

An employee at a US Navy facility in Florida was critically injured in a shark attack while swimming during a lunch break, local media reported.

The incident occurred in around the Naval Support Activity Panama City Marina in St. Andrew's Bay, according to base officials.

Tristan Oliveira, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Panama City, told local media that two men were swimming when one was attacked by a shark, suffering severe injuries to his arms.

John Carlson, a research biologist, told local broadcaster WJHG that while attacks like this are rare, a bull shark was likely responsible, noting the species is commonly found in St. Andrew's Bay.

“Bull sharks, because they’re larger, will feed on sea turtles as prey, and a lot of times, a struggling sea turtle on the surface when it’s flapping its flippers, sometimes a swimmer can be mistaken for a struggling sea turtle,” Carlson said.

He added that St. Andrew's Bay serves as a nursery area for sharks during this time of year.

