Yamal scores his 1st World Cup goal, Oyarzabal nets twice as Spain rebounds from its opening draw to move to 4 points in Group H

Spain routs Saudi Arabia 4-0 for 1st World Cup win Yamal scores his 1st World Cup goal, Oyarzabal nets twice as Spain rebounds from its opening draw to move to 4 points in Group H

Spain claimed their first victory of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a dominant 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in their second Group H match at Atlanta Stadium on Sunday.

After being held to a surprise draw by Cape Verde in their opening match, Spain entered the contest under pressure but had little difficulty breaking down a Saudi side that had earned a point against Uruguay thanks to a resilient defensive display.

With nearly all of the 68,000 spectators dressed in red, loud cheers echoed beneath the stadium's roof every time 18-year-old Lamine Yamal touched the ball.

The teenager rewarded the fans in the 10th minute, sliding in at the back post to convert Alex Baena's low cross from the left and give Spain a 1-0 lead.

Opening half hour

Spain continued to dominate possession and found space inside the Saudi penalty area with ease during the opening half hour.

Mikel Oyarzabal doubled the advantage in the 21st minute, pouncing on a loose ball at the back post after Baena's corner was not fully cleared by the Saudi defense.

Just three minutes later, Pedro Porro's cross from the right was headed down by Marc Cucurella before Dani Olmo nodded it into Oyarzabal's path, allowing the unmarked forward to finish first time for his second goal and a 3-0 lead.

Oyarzabal nearly completed his hat trick in the 36th minute after intercepting a misplaced pass from goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais, but his effort from the left side of the penalty area struck the crossbar.

Spain went into halftime firmly in control with a 3-0 advantage.

European champions extend lead 4 minutes into 2nd half

The European champions extended their lead four minutes into the second half.

Following Baena's corner from the right, Cucurella's powerful volley was parried by Al Owais before rebounding off defender Hassan Al Tambakti and into the net for an own goal.

Spain comfortably saw out the remainder of the match against a Saudi side that never recovered mentally or tactically, securing a 4-0 victory and their first win of the tournament.

The result moved Spain to four points in Group H, while Saudi Arabia remained on one point.

Uruguay and Cape Verde are set to meet in the group's other fixture.

Oyarzabal answers critics with standout display

After drawing criticism for failing to register a touch in the opening 30 minutes of Spain's draw against Cape Verde, Oyarzabal responded emphatically with two goals and an assist in the same period against Saudi Arabia.

The 29-year-old Real Sociedad forward has now scored 14 goals in his last 13 appearances for Spain.

Yamal scores 1st World Cup goal

Spain star Lamine Yamal scored the first FIFA World Cup goal of his career against Saudi Arabia.

The teenager became the seventh player in history to score at a World Cup before turning 19.

After finding the net, the Spanish international of Moroccan descent celebrated by performing a prostration.

Fans react to water break

Supporters at Atlanta Stadium voiced their frustration over the cooling break during the second half.

Some fans following the tournament have opposed stoppages for water breaks at stadiums equipped with roofs and air-conditioning systems.