China launches new communication technology test satellites into space Satellites launched aboard modified Long March-6 carrier rocket from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province

China sent new communication technology test satellites into space Thursday which entered their planned orbits successfully, state media reported

The satellites were launched aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi province, said Xinhua News Agency.

They will be mainly used for services such as satellite communications, broadcasting and television, and data transmission as well as to carry out related technology tests and verification.

It marked the 660th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

