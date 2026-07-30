Search and rescue operations continue as more than 10,000 people remain in evacuation centers

Death toll from earthquake in southwestern Japan rises to 28 Search and rescue operations continue as more than 10,000 people remain in evacuation centers

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck Japan's southwestern Kumamoto prefecture has risen to 28, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Thursday.

Search and rescue efforts continued at a collapsed shopping mall and a damaged paper factory after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday, Kyodo News Agency reported.

The Kyushu Shinkansen Line between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-chuo stations remained suspended as authorities struggled to assess the damage.

The operator, however, hopes to resume the bullet train service between Chikugo-Funagoya Station in Fukuoka Prefecture and Kumamoto Station on Thursday.

Thousands of households were without electricity or water, raising concerns about the well-being of evacuees.

More than 10,000 people were staying in evacuation centers as of Thursday morning, the Kumamoto prefectural government said.

Aftershocks continued in the area following the quake.

