Death toll from earthquake in southwestern Japan rises to 28

Anadolu staff
30 July 2026•Update: 30 July 2026
The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck Japan's southwestern Kumamoto prefecture has risen to 28, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Thursday.
Search and rescue efforts continued at a collapsed shopping mall and a damaged paper factory after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday, Kyodo News Agency reported.
The Kyushu Shinkansen Line between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-chuo stations remained suspended as authorities struggled to assess the damage.
The operator, however, hopes to resume the bullet train service between Chikugo-Funagoya Station in Fukuoka Prefecture and Kumamoto Station on Thursday.
Thousands of households were without electricity or water, raising concerns about the well-being of evacuees.
More than 10,000 people were staying in evacuation centers as of Thursday morning, the Kumamoto prefectural government said.
Aftershocks continued in the area following the quake.