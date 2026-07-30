8 remain missing, over 1M affected in floods, say officials

Death toll from floods in India’s Assam state rises to 78 8 remain missing, over 1M affected in floods, say officials

The death toll from floods in India’s northeastern Assam state has risen to 78, according to officials.

The State Disaster Management Authority said it "continues" to monitor the flood situation across Assam.

“Relief and rescue operations remain underway to support affected communities,” the authority said in a post on US social media company X.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said over 1.1 million people have been affected, and eight people remain missing in the floods.

About 1,718 relief centers are currently operational, said Sarma.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Assam over the next three to four days. “Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall,” the State Disaster Management Authority said.

