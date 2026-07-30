2 injured in strike on Qeshm Island amid US attacks across southern Iran US strike hits residential area in Chah Tangu neighborhood, says Mehr News Agency

A residential area on Iran’s Qeshm Island was struck during a fresh wave of US missile attacks across southern Iran early Thursday, while loud explosions were reported in Ahvaz and power outages hit parts of the southwestern city, according to Iranian media reports.

Mehr News Agency reported that a US missile struck a house in the Chah Tangu neighborhood on Qeshm Island, injuring two people. It added that search operations were continuing for people trapped beneath the rubble.

Tasnim News Agency reported loud explosions in Ahvaz in Khuzestan Province, adding the attack caused power outages in parts of the city.

It also reported that the “US enemy” attacked an area near the southern city of Kazerun in Fars Province.

Iranian state television reported an explosion in the southern city of Bushehr and multiple explosions in the southwestern city of Abadan.

The developments came as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces launched strikes against Iran in response to what it described as Iran’s attempted attacks on US forces in the Middle East a day earlier.

On Wednesday, Jordan said it intercepted five Iranian missiles, while Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted a US air base in the kingdom.

