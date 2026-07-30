Army says air defenses intercepted missiles with no casualties reported, following similar interceptions over previous three days

Jordan says it downs 5 Iranian missiles on 4th consecutive day of attacks Army says air defenses intercepted missiles with no casualties reported, following similar interceptions over previous three days

The Jordanian army said Thursday that it intercepted and downed five missiles launched from Iran toward the kingdom, marking the fourth consecutive day of such incidents.

In a statement, the army said its air defenses detected and intercepted the five missiles early Thursday.

No casualties were reported, it added.

On Wednesday, Jordan said it had downed five missiles after intercepting one drone on Tuesday and two drones on Monday.