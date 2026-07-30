Iranian official says attack hit residential building on Qeshm Island, while US military says strikes targeted Iran in response to attempted missile attacks on American forces in Middle East

3 family members killed, 2 children injured in US strike on southern Iran: IRNA Iranian official says attack hit residential building on Qeshm Island, while US military says strikes targeted Iran in response to attempted missile attacks on American forces in Middle East

Three members of the same family were killed and two children were injured in a US strike on a residential building in Qeshm, southern Iran, early Thursday, according to the country's official IRNA news agency.

Citing Hormozgan Deputy Governor Ahmad Nafisi, IRNA said search and rubble-removal operations at the home in the Chah Tangu neighborhood had been completed.

Nafisi said the victims were a father, a mother and one of their children, while the family's two other children were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had carried out a "heavy wave" of strikes against Iran in response to what it described as attempted missile attacks targeting US forces in the Middle East.