Pakistani, Qatari officials are working to persuade Iranian negotiators to resume talks with US side, Pakistani sources tell Anadolu

US-Iran talks in Switzerland ‘not over,’ say Pakistani sources Pakistani, Qatari officials are working to persuade Iranian negotiators to resume talks with US side, Pakistani sources tell Anadolu

Iranian side was left seething with anger after US President Donald Trump’s latest threats

There is "very little" chance of resuming the suspended talks between the US and Iran in Switzerland on Sunday, but talks are "not over," Pakistani government sources told Anadolu.

"It's very late now, and everyone is tired. Therefore, there is very little chance for resumption of the second round of the talks today (Sunday)," a source close to the mediation process said.

"But it's not over," the source stressed, without elaborating on when the second round of talks will take place.

At 1930GMT, the second round of talks had yet to begin.

Iranian media reported that Tehran refused to resume the second round in protest against a fresh social media post by US President Donald Trump, in which he urged Iran to “immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble” or Washington will hit Tehran “very hard again.”

Pakistani and Qatari officials are in touch with Iranian negotiators and trying to persuade them to resume the talks, a source earlier told Anadolu.

The US and Iranian delegations, led by their respective chief negotiators, Vice President JD Vance and Bagher Qalibaf, held a 100-minute first round of much-awaited direct talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, to discuss ways to implement the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 17.