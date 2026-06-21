Countries impose restrictions, issue health alerts and open cooling spaces as temperatures near record June highs

Europe steps up emergency measures as new heat wave grips continent Countries impose restrictions, issue health alerts and open cooling spaces as temperatures near record June highs

Extreme heat becoming more frequent due to climate change, scientists warn

Several European countries have introduced emergency measures as a new heat wave swept across the continent through the weekend.

Authorities issued weather alerts, restricted some public activities, and introduced measures to protect public health as temperatures climbed toward record June highs.

The latest spell of extreme heat comes less than a month after a May heat wave that set temperature records in several European countries.

Scientists say recurring heat waves are a clear indicator of global warming driven primarily by the burning of fossil fuels and warn that such events are becoming more frequent, longer, and more intense.

Climate scientists also warn that human-induced climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of heat waves across Europe, heightening health risks, particularly for older people, children, and those with underlying medical conditions.

Emmanuel Moulin, governor of the Banque de France, said the immediate economic impact of the heat wave remained uncertain because higher energy consumption could be offset by lower labor productivity.

However, he warned that more frequent heat waves "would inevitably have a negative impact on economic activity and the country's growth potential" over the medium and long term.

France

France implemented some of Europe's strictest measures after placing 35 of its 96 mainland departments under the highest "red" heat alert on Sunday, with the number expected to rise to 49 on Monday.

Temperatures of up to 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit) were forecast in some areas.

Following an emergency government meeting, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced a ban on alcohol consumption in public places during the annual Fete de la Musique street festival and other public events in red-alert areas to reduce health risks and prevent public disturbances.

Authorities also ordered Paris parks to remain open around the clock to provide residents with places to cool off, while people flocked to the Canal Saint-Martin after officials authorized swimming there.

The Louvre Museum also canceled a free concert beneath its glass pyramid because of the extreme heat.

Germany

Germany issued heat warnings across much of the country, with temperatures forecast to approach 38C (100.4F).

The German Weather Service (DWD) warned that high temperatures combined with humidity could trigger severe thunderstorms in parts of the country and urged the public, particularly older people and those with underlying health conditions, to limit physical exertion, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

The DWD also warned of severe thunderstorms in eastern regions, including Berlin.

Organizers of the Berlin Open tennis tournament suspended the final and evacuated spectators because of "severe weather conditions," while heavy rain also disrupted Berlin's open-air Fete de la Musique festival.

UK

In Britain, the Met Office issued amber extreme heat warnings for parts of England and Wales from Monday through Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach 38C (100.4F).

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued amber heat-health alerts for the most affected regions, prompting health and social care services to prepare for increased demand and urging local authorities to protect vulnerable groups, including older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Authorities advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day, keep homes cool, and check on elderly neighbors and relatives.

Officials also warned of potential disruption to transport, infrastructure, and water supplies as the heat intensified.

"Overnight temperatures will also be very high, with widespread Tropical Nights, where the temperature does not drop below 20C, across southern parts of England," the Met Office said.

Spain, Portugal

Spain declared its first official heat wave of the year from Sunday through Wednesday, with temperatures forecast to reach 44C (111.2F) in parts of the country.

Authorities canceled a public screening in Madrid of Spain's World Cup match against Saudi Arabia, closing the outdoor fan zone at Plaza de Colon because of the extreme heat.

Spain's national weather agency, AEMET, issued heat warnings across much of the country, while regional and local authorities urged people to avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours, stay hydrated, and take special care of older adults, children, and people with chronic illnesses.

Emergency services also advised residents to seek shade or air-conditioned spaces where possible.

In neighboring Portugal, the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) placed several districts under orange or red heat warnings as temperatures climbed.

Civil Protection authorities advised the public to limit outdoor activity, drink plenty of water, avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, and monitor vulnerable people.

Fire authorities also remained on heightened alert because extreme heat increased the risk of wildfires.

Italy

Temperatures of 36-37C (96.8-98.6F) were forecast across parts of Italy, where the heat disrupted daily life and tourism.

Visitors in Rome queued under intense sunshine outside the Colosseum, while others sought cooler underground areas near the Temple of Claudius.

In Bologna, residents and tourists cooled off at the Fountain of Neptune and sheltered beneath the city's historic porticoes.

Switzerland, Balkans

Switzerland's national weather service, MeteoSwiss, issued heat wave warnings for lower-altitude regions as temperatures were forecast to reach up to 37C (98.6F), urging residents to take precautions against prolonged exposure to the heat.

In the Balkans, meteorological authorities issued orange heat alerts for parts of Croatia and Serbia ahead of temperatures expected to reach 35C (95F).

Croatian health authorities released public guidance advising people to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day, and protect vulnerable groups.

Authorities in North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro also prepared for extreme temperatures.