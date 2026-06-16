While Argentine star Messi holds record for most appearances in World Cup history with 26 matches, Portuguese footballer Ronaldo is 1st footballer to score in 5 different World Cups

Messi, Ronaldo set to play in World Cup for 6th time While Argentine star Messi holds record for most appearances in World Cup history with 26 matches, Portuguese footballer Ronaldo is 1st footballer to score in 5 different World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to make their sixth World Cup appearances, which are currently being hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Argentina will face Algeria at Kansas City Stadium in Group J, while Portugal will play against the Democratic Republic of the Congo at Houston Stadium in a Group K game.

Before the tournament, the players who have appeared in all World Cup tournaments in the 2000s are attracting attention.

Lionel Messi, the 38-year-old Argentinian striker who left his mark on world football in the 2000s, and Cristiano Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Portuguese footballer, will also participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking their 6th appearance in the tournament and setting a historic record.

Lionel Messi

The 38-year-old star player of Argentina, who won the last World Cup in 2022, is expected to be in the national team squad for his 6th World Cup.

The Argentinian striker holds the record for most appearances in World Cup history with 26 matches.

Starting the tournament at the age of 38, Messi could end his participation in the tournament at the age of 39, after his birthday on June 24, if Argentina manage to advance to the later stages of the tournament after the group matches.

Messi also holds the record for the most goals scored in the World Cup for Argentina, with 13 goals in 26 matches.

Argentinian star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who has appeared in five different World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022), scored 7 goals in the 2022 tournament, bringing his total to 13 goals.

Messi, who has one World Cup title with Argentina, will try to lift the trophy for the second time in 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been preparing to play in the 2026 World Cup for the sixth time as his country has secured its place in the tournament.

The 41-year-old star footballer will have played in six different World Cups in the tournament's history.

Ronaldo, who aims to surpass the 1,000-goal mark in his career, is also aiming to continue scoring goals in this tournament.

The star footballer has scored 8 goals in 22 matches across five FIFA World Cups during his career.

Ronaldo holds the title of being the first footballer to score in five different World Cups, having scored in every tournament played from 2006 to 2022.

The star footballer, who has not yet experienced the joy of winning the World Cup with Portugal, will be fighting for his first champions title in 2026.