Tom Barrack, Ali Al-Zaidi discuss plans to disarm and disband armed groups outside state authority, says joint statement

US envoy, Iraqi premier discuss Baghdad’s efforts to bring all weapons under state control Tom Barrack, Ali Al-Zaidi discuss plans to disarm and disband armed groups outside state authority, says joint statement

US Special Envoy for Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi discussed Baghdad’s ongoing efforts to place all weapons under exclusive state control, according to a joint statement.

The discussions took place during their meeting on Monday, said the statement released by the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

It said the meeting addressed "the shared aspirational vision for the Iraqi government to build a brighter future free from terrorism" as well as plans to disarm and disband armed groups outside state control, consolidate all weapons under government authority, and strengthen sovereignty to keep the country out of regional conflict.

"Prime Minister Al-Zaidi and Special Presidential Envoy Barrack underscored the urgency in full completion of these efforts."

The officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties.

They welcomed steps including a Starlink license, talks with Chevron on major oil fields, the return of US energy firms under security guarantees, and plans with TI Capital to restore the Kirkuk–Baniyas pipeline, the statement noted.

They also highlighted cooperation on Iraq’s energy needs, including an LNG import terminal project at Khor Zubair.

They stressed the importance of supporting a "strong, sovereign, and united federal democratic Iraq, grounded in robust constitutional institutions, and ensuring full equality for all citizens, in a manner that strengthens Iraq’s unity, stability, and prosperity," the statement said.

"President Trump looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Al-Zaidi to the White House in mid-July to discuss the future of this important relationship," Barrack conveyed during the meeting, it added.