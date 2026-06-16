Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for provocative actions, reportedly calls off family visit after being asked to appear in person for biometric fingerprinting

Israeli Security Minister Ben-Gvir cancels US trip after visa difficulties: Report Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for provocative actions, reportedly calls off family visit after being asked to appear in person for biometric fingerprinting

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has canceled a planned family trip to the US amid difficulties in obtaining a visa, according Israeli media on Tuesday.

The US Embassy told Ben-Gvir that he would need to appear in person to provide biometric fingerprints as part of the visa process, Haaretz daily reported.

The requirement was interpreted in Israeli media reports as a sign of reluctance to grant him a visa.

The Israeli minister was reportedly set to travel to Miami to attend the wedding of an Israeli businessman’s daughter.

Haaretz previously reported that he initially sought for the businessman to fund the trip, before agreeing to cover the costs himself following criticism from the state comptroller.

Ben-Gvir has frequently made headlines for his provocative actions, which have drawn widespread criticism and international condemnation.

