YouTube leads Türkiye’s internet traffic with 40.6% in 1st quarter, Instagram follows with 16%

YouTube dominates internet traffic in Türkiye YouTube leads Türkiye’s internet traffic with 40.6% in 1st quarter, Instagram follows with 16%

Users in Türkiye spent most of their online time watching video content in the first quarter of the year, with YouTube accounting for a dominant share of overall internet traffic.

According to data compiled by Anadolu from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) quarterly report, internet use in the country continues to be driven largely by social media and video-based platforms.

YouTube alone accounted for 40.6% of total internet traffic between January and March, far ahead of Instagram, which ranked second with 16%.

The figures underline a broader trend of increasing video consumption, with users spending most of their online time on streaming and social media platforms.

In the “streaming” category, YouTube remained the clear leader with 57.4% of traffic. It was followed by Instagram (17.4%), TikTok (5.6%), and Netflix (5.5%).

The data shows that short-form and long-form video consumption continues to be the primary driver of internet use.

Messaging shifts toward social platforms

In instant messaging, Instagram led with 58.5%, followed by Facebook Messenger at 26.4%. WhatsApp ranked third with 7.3%, while Telegram accounted for 6.2%.

The figures suggest a continued shift toward social-media-integrated messaging services rather than standalone messaging apps.

In internet-based voice communication (VoIP), WhatsApp dominated with 61.2% of total usage.

In online gaming, usage was more distributed: PlayStation led with 25.4%, followed closely by Steam (24.1%), PUBG (9.2%), and League of Legends (6.7%).

*Writing by Beril Canakci